One new thing about the Ride the Ozarks Rally set for Oct. 11 and 12 in Harrison is that Main Street will not be closed this year.
In years past, Main Street was closed to all but motorcycle and emergency traffic from Union Road all the way to the north end of the Main Street bridge over Lake Harrison at Central Avenue. That allowed for bikers to park on the bridge and for virtually unimpeded foot traffic.
When the committee organizing the event met last Friday, Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell said Main Street would remain open this year.
He said there hadn’t been such a demand for parking on the bridge as had been anticipated. So, city leaders met and decided to leave Main Street open this year.
Bell said non-bikers who are just going to the rally, possibly to watch bands play, can be encouraged to park at the old junior high, then take the walking path through the park to get to the main part of the rally. That will keep them from dodging traffic on Main Street.
With Lake Shore Drive closed, Police Chief Chris Graddy said he would like to see signs posted at Lake Shore and Main warning people that Main is still open and that they can walk down into Lake Harrison Park and cross under the bridge to Minnie Harris Park.
In early June, CVB director of sales Larry Sexton told committee members that many vendors had backed out of the event this year. A date change meant they were going to larger rallies elsewhere and only three vendors had committed.
But Sexton said last Friday that had drastically changed. Twenty-six vendors have signed on for the event and eight more were still considering it.
Sexton said some of those vendors will take up considerable space, but he believes they can all fit into the event.
Another change this year could be the process for the annual poker run.
Boone County United Way organizes and runs the poker run as a fundraiser. Participants sign in and get their first card before leaving the rally. They then visit the scheduled locations, where they get another card. The rider with the best hand is the winner.
But Bill Barr, owner of Harrison Village Campground and a motorcycle rider as well, made a suggestion for an alteration.
He said that at some rallies a rider who has visited most of the scheduled stops and doesn’t build a hand that could possibly be a winner might simply peel off from the rest of the rally and wind up somewhere else.
Instead, he suggested that participants be given punch cards to be marked at each location to show they had made the necessary stop. Then they would return to the festival to draw all cards for their hand.
That would make certain they return to the main rally, which will make vendors happy.
Chris Criner with the United Way liked the idea, although she said she would have to present it to the organization’s board of directors first.
In June, Bell said bands will take the stage beginning at 6 p.m. Friday with MeKenna and Brock, then followed by National Park Radio at 8.
Bell said Friday that another band had been added to the lineup Saturday with Southern Confession from 1-3 p.m. Blues Berries are next at 3, followed by Bad Mojo at 5, Watts it 2 Ya at 7 and culminating with Anthony Gomes at 9.
Live music will end at 10 p.m. Friday and 11 p.m. Saturday. The rally is open to the public.
