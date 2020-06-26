You can help to maintain your own independence with the approaching holiday weekend by driving sober.
This Independence Day, Harrison Police are participating in the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” law enforcement campaign with extra patrol saturating the area.
Beginning Friday, June 26, and running through Sunday, July 5, officers will be out in force looking for drunk drivers.
“In support of law enforcement’s dedication to protecting the lives of residents in their communities, you’ll see increased enforcement on the roads with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired,” a press release said.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving accounted for 29% of motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2018. With Fourth of July festivities wrapping up in the evening or late at night, more cars will be on the roads after dark. In 2018 alone, 193 people died in motor vehicle traffic wrecks between 6 p.m. July 3 through 6 a.m. July 5. Forty percent of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes.
“It’s a shame we have to keep repeating ourselves, but the message remains the same: Drunk driving is deadly and illegal, and it’s illegal in every state in this country,” Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy said. “We want our community to stay safe, so make no mistake: If you are caught drinking and driving, you will be pulled over and arrested. Driving under the influence of any substance will land you a DWI.”
Graddy recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
• Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve only had one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or some other options for getting home safely.
• If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact any local law enforcement.
• If you have a friend who is preparing to drive after drinking, take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.
