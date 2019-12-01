The Valley Springs Board of Education is set to meet in special session Monday to formalize a contract for Dr. Kyle Mallett as superintendent beginning July 1, 2020.
Mallett, currently assistant principal at Harrison Middle School, was one of 15 people who applied for the position. Current Superintendent Judy Green had announced earlier that she would retire when her contract expires June 30, 2020.
The school board had chosen the search firm McPherson & Jacobson L.L.C. to help find a replacement for Green. Mallett was one of five candidates the firm recommended for consideration.
Board president Chris Graddy said Thursday that Mallett had accepted the position. He was one of three finalists to be interviewed. The board also interviewed Zane Vanderpool of Gravette and Nathan White of Star City.
Graddy said the board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday to formalize the contract with Mallett.
