Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said a Saturday afternoon motorcycle wreck claimed the life of a 48-year-old man on White Oak Road.
According to Roberson, a 911 dispatcher received a call about 2:45 p.m. Saturday regarding the motorcycle wreck on White Oak Road near Stanley Road.
Emergency personnel arrived on scene and 48-year-old Dewayne Bischel was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Evidence on scene indicates the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the accident,” Roberson said in a statement.
He also said Arkansas State Police were assisting deputies with the investigation as of Tuesday morning.
