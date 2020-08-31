Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said a 29-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly tried to run over three sheriff’s office investigators.
Roberson said in a statement that the three investigators were trying to execute a search warrant Monday on a property off of Huffman Lane near Omaha.
The investigators saw a blue Chevrolet pickup heading toward them in a reckless manner. Roberson said that when the pickup approached them, the driver, identified as 29-year-old James Moppin, accelerated toward the officers in what appeared to be an attempt at running them over.
Moppin was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint, at which time he complied. He was taken to the Boone County Jail facing three counts of aggravated assault with bond set at $10,000, Roberson said.
In March 2015, Moppin stood trial in Boone County for second-degree domestic battery against his then-60-year-old father-in-law.
According to court records, the father-in-law had been living with Moppin and his wife when the older man put a cage containing Moppin’s pet rats outside. When Moppin returned home four days later, the rodents were dead and a disturbance ensued.
A jury convicted Moppin of the lesser included offense of third-degree domestic battery and sentenced him to 120 days in the Boone County Jail, followed by one year’s probation.
The sheriff said none of the investigators were hurt in the incident that occurred Monday on Huffman Lane.
