Harrison Police say a Washington man was arrested Friday night after a disturbance and standoff with police at the Hampton Inn.
An HPD daily log shows a 911 dispatcher reported receiving more than one call from a male subject asking to speak to his uncle, his lawyer and the FBI about 7 p.m. Friday. The dispatcher said the subject was also creating a disturbance at the motel front desk.
The man, later identified as Evan Michael Essig, 36, whose booking information shows a Bremerton, Washington, address, barricaded himself in an upper room of the Hampton Inn as the HPD’s Special Operations Team responded with other officers.
The team set up outside Essig’s room. HPD Captain Shane Reece said negotiators began trying to make contact with Essig, who refused to have any meaningful dialogue with negotiators or to come out of the room.
Reece said Essig set small fires in the room and set off the sprinkler system. Police applied for and received a search warrant for the room.
Team members were able to breech the door with a battering ram. The initial plan was to send a canine unit into the room, but Essig allegedly deployed a barrage of pepper spray as soon as the door cracked open. A Newton County deputy and canine unit suffered that pepper spray.
Reece said Essig had piled all furniture in the room against the door. Team members then used an alternate method to take the door down at the hinges.
Essig had broken a window in the room among the other substantial damage to the motel. When officers made entry, Essig then retreated to the bathroom, Reece said.
Essig was taken into custody without substantial injury about 10:15 p.m. Reece said Essig was checked out and cleared by EMS before being taken to the Boone County Jail
Essig was booked into the jail on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, terroristic threatening, arson, first-degree criminal mischief and resisting arrest with bond set at $10,000 cash only.
Records show he was still incarcerated Monday afternoon.
