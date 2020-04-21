Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said a 31-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting incident last week was arrested Saturday in Marion County.
A Harrison Police log shows Boone County authorities asked for officers to watch for 31-year-old Jamey Rogers, who had been involved in a shooting incident, fled the scene and was possibly still armed. That request was issued about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 15.
According to Roberson, Rogers had been in a disturbance with his estranged wife at an address on Horseshoe Bend Road in the northern part of Boone County late Tuesday night, April 14.
He said Rogers had left the residence, then returned and allegedly fired a shot at his estranged wife standing near a window inside the residence. Rogers again fled the area.
The sheriff said the woman was not hurt.
Roberson said Investigator Gene Atwell received information that Rogers was at a residence in Marion County on Saturday. With help from Marion County authorities, a search warrant was executed at that residence and Rogers was taken into custody, Roberson said. Investigators also recovered three firearms.
Records show Rogers faces charges of terroristic threat and felony with a firearm. Roberson said Rogers’ bond was set at $75,000 and he was still in custody Monday afternoon.
The population of the Boone County Jail was at 79 Monday afternoon. Roberson said the COVID-19 outbreak has made for different procedures as of late.
He explained that all jailers are required to wear surgical masks and gloves, but other personal protective equipment is available to them if there is a need. They try to keep inmates brought into the facility quarantined for up to 14 days in a holding cell before they are put in the general population or post bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.