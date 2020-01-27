Harrison Police say 45-year-old Robert Lambert of Harrison on Sunday afternoon climbed at least 80 feet into a tree behind a residence on North Robinson and fell to his death more than two hours later.
A Harrison Police daily log shows a man called the HPD about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to report a man he had never seen was on his property on East Sherman, very near North Robinson.
That man, who asked not to be identified by name, said he was sitting on the porch of his residence drinking a cup of coffee when he noticed the other man, later identified as Lambert, hiding behind a tree.
He asked Lambert what he was doing on his property, but Lambert said he didn’t really know. He thought Lambert left, but he somehow scrambled up on the roof of the house and dangled his legs off the edge.
Eventually, Lambert did come down and talked to the man and his wife, telling them he was listening to music and voices in his head telling him to go to an address on North Robinson. He then left and the man called police.
Police say that when officers arrived in the area, they located Lambert in a tree house behind the residence on North Robinson. He then jumped from the tree house and into an adjacent tree, climbing to the top and into thin branches.
Harrison firefighters were dispatched about 4:40 p.m. North Arkansas Regional Medical Center emergency medical services personnel were also on scene.
HPD Capt. Shane Reece said police began negotiating with Lambert, who initially said he thought he was wanted on felony arrest warrants and he didn’t want to go back to prison.
Reece said negotiators engaged with Lambert for more than two hours trying to get him to come down. The ladder truck fire engine wasn’t an option to use because the ground was too soft and it would have buried up.
About 6 p.m., firefighters fired up lights from the rescue truck, illuminating the subject in the tree. Still, he refused to come down.
The standoff of sorts continued in that fashion for more than an hour and negotiators stayed engaged with Lambert. At times it appeared he was reclining in the tree branches and at other times he appeared to be waving.
About 6:45 p.m., the sound of branches cracking could be heard. About the same time, one HPD officer warned neighbors watching the scene that it could have an unhappy ending, one they might not want their children to witness. They moved the children away.
For the next few minutes, more branches could be heard cracking as negotiators continued talking with Lambert.
At 7:07 p.m. more cracking of branches was heard and Lambert fell from what police estimate to be at least 80 feet.
Firefighters and officers moved in quickly and EMS rolled a gurney to the area as well. Lambert was loaded onto the gurney and rushed to a waiting ambulance, then to NARMC.
Police say Lambert was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police Chief Chris Graddy said police believe Lambert was impaired on narcotics and was hallucinating, but blood samples were sent to the state Crime Lab for definitive testing.
