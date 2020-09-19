HOLLISTER, Mo. — Hollister (Missouri) Police Chief Preston Schmidt has identified the man killed by an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning.
Schmidt said Hollister Police officers responded to the call of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes on Highway 65 between the 9- and 10-mile markers just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Schmidt said officers tried to render aid to the victim, but their best efforts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Schmidt said the individual killed in the crash is identified as Joey Ray Horn, 50, of Mountain Home.
Investigation revealed the semi was traveling north bound, in the passing lane, when Horn entered that lane from the median.
The driver of the semi was left with little or no time to react to Horn’s actions.
“There will be no charges files against the driver of the semi,” Schmidt said in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.