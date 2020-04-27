Harrison Police say a 67-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle wreck involving a car and a motorcycle at Highway 65 North and Wal-Mart Drive in Harrison.
According to a report by HPD Cpl. Robert Turley, Jon Roderick Neal, 67, of Bull Shoals was northbound on Highway 65 on a 2019 Yamaha FJ-09 motorcycle about 2 p.m. Sunday. Katherine A. Pettit, 72, of Mountain Home was a passenger on the motorcycle.
Trenton Lee Street, 25, of Harrison was southbound on Highway 65 in a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria with 22-year-old Sara Beth Worley of Harrison as a passenger.
According to the report, Street was attempting a left turn onto Wal-Mart Drive and he turned into the path of the motorcycle.
Neal was taken to a Springfield, Missouri, hospital for treatment, but he later died of injuries, Turley said. Pettit was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
