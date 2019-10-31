Arkansas State Police say a 25-year-old man was killed early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle wreck on Highway 62 near Crawford Road.
According to a report by Trooper Michael Valentin, Austin Eddings, 25, of Harrison was westbound on Highway 62 in a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup.
The report said the pickup crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2005 GMC truck.
The report said Eddings was killed, but the driver of the GMC, who wasn’t identified, wasn’t injured.
The highway was wet with rain at the time of the crash, the report said. It marked the 406th death on Arkansas highways this year.
