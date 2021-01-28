YELLVILLE — A man and his son who are charged in the March 2020 shooting death of 49-year-old Jerry Don Hensley are set for trial in March, online court records show.
Caleb W. Nance, 20, is charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, while his father, 64-year-old William Dean Nance, is charged with tampering with physical evidence and hindering apprehension in the case.
According to Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans, authorities received a 911 call from an individual who found a body while walking to check mail Thursday afternoon, March 26, 2020.
Deputies, investigators and Arkansas State Police responded and found the body lying beside a motorcycle in a field at the intersection of Spring Lake Lane and Marion County Road 5019, the criminal information states.
According to the criminal information, Caleb Nance admitted to police that he shot Hensley with a 30-30 rifle after an argument. He then went home and told William Nance about the incident and they returned to the scene and “staged” the 911 call.
Records show both cases had been set for trial later in the year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those actions.
In October 2020, Caleb Nance’s case was set for trial March 15. In December, he wrote a letter to the court stating that he felt he suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome and requested a psychological evaluation. No further action had been recorded in that case since that time, records show.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Circuit Judge John Putman ordered that William Nance appear before the court for jury trial March 15 or another day in that week.
Records show Caleb Nance was still being held Wednesday in the Marion County Jail in lieu of $1,00,500 bond, but William Nance was not listed as an inmate.
