LEAD HILL — Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore said a 29-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested Thursday afternoon in connection with the reported robbery of the Arvest Bank branch in Lead Hill.
Moore said his office was notified of a robbery in progress at the bank. Witnesses said the suspects were seen leaving the area in a small silver four door car, unknown make and model.
Officers with the Boone County Sheriff's Office, Arkansas State Police and the Taney County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office located the suspect vehicle on Stonington Road near the Missouri state line.
David Powers, 29, and Lori Stilley, 42, were taken into custody and all money stolen from the bank was located in the vehicle, Moore said.
He said both subjects, who weren’t residents of the area, were being held Friday in the Boone County Jail and face charges of aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine.
Moore extended his appreciation to state police, Taney County and Omaha Police for their help in the case.
