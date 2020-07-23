SEARCY COUNTY — Arkansas State Police say a 19-year-old Marshall woman was killed in a one-vehicle car crash early Tuesday morning.
According to a report by Trooper Tyler Pendarvis, Hannah Housley, 19, was westbound on state Highway 74 East near Landis in a 2018 Nissan Sentra about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday.
The vehicle left the roadway, then hit a culvert and a tree before overturning and coming to rest on its top, the report said.
The report said the weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the crash. It was the 328th fatality wreck of the year.
