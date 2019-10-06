Mary Beth Hatch, former Harrison Middle School EAST facilitator, has been chosen as a state finalist for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, the Arkansas Department of Education recently announced.
The National Science Foundation, on behalf of The White House, oversees the program that recognizes outstanding teachers who have demonstrated a commitment to professional development, innovative teaching techniques, and technology use in their classrooms.
A total of 58 Arkansas teachers were nominated, with the following educators selected as finalists in either the math or science category.
Hatch, who recently went to work for North Arkansas College as work-based learning coordinator, said that after her original nomination there was a very rigorous application process that included five sections, each with its own components. The nomination was a result of the 2018-19 school year.
Hatch is one of two finalists in the science writing division along with Carrie Beat at Washington Junior High School in Bentonville. The finalists in the math writing division were Kara Lenfestey from Episcopal Collegiate School and Melodie Murray from Pocahontas High School.
Hatch said there will be one finalist named in each category before being considered at the national level.
“They haven’t given me a timeline on when we’ll know if we have won,” she said.
“It is a true honor to be considered for this prestigious, national award,” Arkansas Department of Education Secretary Johnny Key said. “The jobs of our future are heavily grounded in mathematics and the sciences, making exceptional math and science teachers essential to student success in today’s job market. Each of these four educators serves as a role model of excellence for their students and for our state. Congratulations to each for being named a state finalist for 2019.”
According to the Department of Education, teachers who are selected as national PAEMST awardees each receive a $10,000 award, a presidential citation, and a trip to Washington, DC, for a series of recognition events, professional development activities, and an awards ceremony.
Actually, Hatch was in Washington when she spoke with the Daily Times by phone last week. She was attending the National Geographic Education Summit, but she is also one member of the inaugural National Geographic Teacher Advisory Council.
Hatch said she was invited to serve on the council as one of about 30 teachers from across the country. Her appointment required a two-year commitment.
“They’re really just trying to get down to business and figure out what teachers really need, what really works, what’s happening in classrooms that’s good that can be used and replicated in other places…” she said, along with ways to incorporate National Geographic resources for teachers and students.
Hatch said serving on the council is humbling and an honor for a girl from north Arkansas.
“It’s 100% a privilege and I don’t take it for granted,” she said.
