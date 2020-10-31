The longest vessel produced at Strand Composites of Harrison left town Friday morning on its way to its new home in Texas.
Clint Broome, Strand general manager, said the vessel is 79 feet long, 15 feet high and more than 16 feet wide. It was custom designed and built by craftsmen at Strand.
Broome said Strand has built longer such vessels, but they were all hauled to the customer in more than one piece.
The piece that left Harrison on Friday is an “emergency vent scrubber” and was shipped to a long-time customer, a chemical company in Pasadena, Texas, a press release said. The 550-mile trip was estimated to take at least 10 hours.
Broome said the process at the chemical plant produces air that is loaded with chemicals as well. Air from the process will go into the scrubber and will be released as clean air, much like a massive air filter.
“We are one of a small group of manufacturers who can design and fabricate such a massive piece of equipment and, although I’ve seen thousands of tanks and vessels over the years, one of this magnitude still impresses me,” Broome said. Giving credit to the Strand workforce, Broome continued, “Danny Saunier and his team did a remarkable job of fabricating this vessel on a very tight timeline for one of our repeat customers. Our products are in locations around the country, and in most cases, are the largest fixture in a plant. It’s pretty cool to know they all come from right here in Harrison, Arkansas.”
The scrubber was loaded onto a large trailer and the entire length was permitted at 135 feet long. From the Strand plant on Industrial Park Road, it was taken south on the Bypass and made a turn by Cash Saver to avoid work being done on the bridge over Crooked Creek near Davis Buick GMC Cadillac. It was then turned onto South Main Street for the trip up Harrison Hill for the merger onto Highway 65 at the south interchange.
“The community is proud of the various products that our industry and prime businesses produce, day-in and day-out,” Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent said. “But a tank the size of what Strand is delivering this week, places the spotlight on a unique aspect of our workforce and their skill sets.”
