LITTLE ROCK — May 11 is the target date for restaurants to open for dine-in service in Arkansas, although it will be at a limited capacity and under restrictions, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday.
Hutchinson said restaurants can only have 33% occupancy in the Phase One recovery. Other requirements include:
• Physical distancing between patrons and tables.
• Face coverings for both staff and patrons. Hutchinson said patrons can remove the facial covering after their order has been placed.
• Staff must wear gloves. Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said a gloved hand can be washed, but wearing the same pair of gloves for an entire shift without changing or washing them would be no better than being bare handed.
• Staff will be screened for health concerns on a daily basis.
• Reservations, pre-orders and senior hours are encouraged.
• A group at a single table will be limited to no more than 10 people.
• No self-service is allowed.
• Menus and tables must be cleaned and disinfected between each meal.
• Bars and entertainment within restaurants are prohibited.
Recognizing that there will be additional expense for restaurants to meet the requirements, Hutchinson announced the “Arkansas Ready for Business” grant program with $15 million available.
The grants are to help ensure the health and safety of employees and patrons. The money can be used to offset expenses such as personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer stations, cleaning supplies and services and other one-time expenses to help enable resumption of normal operations.
All industry sectors are eligible. Grants are available up to $1,000 per full-time employee, up to $100,000 per company.
But those grants are also designed to bolster patrons’ confidence that they are going into a safe dining environment.
As for case numbers, Hutchinson said 81 more cases were reported over the previous 24 hours for a total of 3,192. There were 93 patients hospitalized, a decrease of 11, but seven more deaths were also reported, making a total of 59 to date.
Smith said about a third of new deaths reported were individuals who had been in a nursing home. He also said 18 patients were on a ventilator Wednesday, which was four fewer than Tuesday.
