Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson says he would like to see people get serious about wearing face masks or coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“Do they not get it?” he asked. “Or do they not care?”
As of Monday, City Hall was still locked down, although the door is equipped with an audio/video doorbell. People can still go to City Hall by appointment, but they will be screened for temperature and other health concerns.
Face masks will be required to enter City Hall, he said, although people coming for an appointment will be allowed to remove coverings for appointments if it’s possible to maintain a six-foot distance during conversations. While walking the halls or entering or leaving, masks will be required.
Last Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made an announcement that municipalities can issue mandates to require face masks in public. That had been a power reserved to the state until that point.
The governor issued the announcement in proclamation form, accompanied with a model ordinance that cities could choose to adopt.
Jackson said city attorney Grant Ragland is looking over the model ordinance to make sure it is one that would work for Harrison. Jackson plans to present it to City Council members at this Thursday night’s meeting of standing committees.
He said the ordinance will be for the council to talk about and decide if it should be passed. However, Jackson said he has written a resolution that he will ask the council to adopt even if it decides against the ordinance (text of the resolution is attached to this story).
Jackson said he plans to meet with business leaders in the community to get input from them regarding the potential impact such an ordinance might make on their customers.
As the number of positive COVID-19 patients increases by the hundreds every day in the state, Jackson said he fears that if the problem gets worse it could once again affect businesses adversely. It’s possible that more restrictions could be imposed again on crowd sizes, which would be especially detrimental to restaurants.
“All along, I’ve said, ‘I hope we’re overreacting,’” Jackson said.
He wants to see the number of people wearing face masks double in response to the pandemic.
“The great thing is, we can beat this,” Jackson said. “If we take all the precautionary measures, we win.
