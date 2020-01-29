Mayor Jerry Jackson spent the end of the first city council meeting of the year to give a report on the state of the city.
The report was a run-down of highlights of 2019. Topping the list was Harrison receiving an ISO rating of 2. The high rating could result in savings on property owner's fire insurance premiums, Jackson said. The fire department's improvements included the addition of a $500,000 fire engine. The mayor pointed out that the fire department responds to emergencies outside the city limits and noted among its exploits dramatic water rescues utilizing a specialized rescue vessel.
The police department was involved in the second largest narcotics seizure in the state's history as the result of a drug task force investigation which netted several high-profile arrests. The police department resumed the implementation of DWI check points, utilizes two specially trained canines and added surveillance cameras in the rear of the police station to improve security and safety for officers. The mayor noted that the department has acquired the expertise to extract information from cell phones to aid criminal investigations.
Infrastructure improvements include securing a federal grant for improving Goblin Drive. Sidewalks were replaced on South Cherry Street. Work began on Wonder Willa Park, an all-inclusive playground, through a partnership with the Harrison Rotary Club. A similar partnership with Kiwanis created the city's first dog park. The city added streetlights in parts of the city. The Public Works Department responded to 1,333 water service calls. It installed about three miles of water and sewer lines.
The city condemned six dilapidated houses. Three have been removed while two were rehabilitated. The one remaining will require asbestos abatement.
The city continues to carry out a recycling education campaign in which labels showing what materials are recyclable are to be deposited in recycling receptacles. About 75% of the residential containers have been labeled so far.
The mayor also included in the report given to each council member a list of proposed goals for 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.