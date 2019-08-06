In January, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson issued a statement regarding his goals for the first six months of his administration. He recently gave the City Council an update on that progress.
Jackson included four sections in his January list of goals.
Safety/Quality of Life
• Work with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) District Engineer to expedite plans to widen lanes and improve intersections on the Hwy 62-65-412 Corridor
Jackson said he and Public Works director Wade Phillips had “a very productive meeting” with top decision makers at ArDOT headquarters in Little Rock. Over the next two to three years you will see in excess of $10 million spent on the Highway 62-65-412 corridor between Kum & Go on the south and Wal-Mart on the north. These projects will include intersection expansion, signal synchronization and widening of lanes in critical spots.
• Create a plan to improve street lighting and add sidewalks where needed.
Jackson said the city will be installing around 100 new street lights starting in August at about 10-20 per month. The construction of new sidewalks in key areas throughout Harrison has already begun.
• Work with community experts to create a plan to reduce illegal drug activity and convert users to productive citizens.
“We have seen tremendous success in my opinion,” Jackson said. He said Police Chief Chris Graddy has increased the drug enforcement officer staff and is working with state, federal and other agencies to reduce drug trafficking. The city is also working with recovery programs to help recovering addicts.
• Research the feasibility and merits of establishing a Neighborhood Watch program.
Jackson said the city is now ready to assist interested neighborhoods to establish a Neighborhood Watch program.
• Create a plan to reduce speeding.
Jackson said officers are not aggressively pursuing speeders, but they are committed to enforcing traffic laws. Traffic tickets written are up 40% this year over last year. “I believe this equates to safer streets and highways,” he added.
• Enhance outdoor surveillance at City Hall and build an overnight holding cell.
New surveillance cameras have been installed at City Hall, indoors and outdoors. The construction of a holding facility at our Police Headquarters at City Hall is not feasible, the mayor said.
• Study the issue of panhandling and make recommendations.
The city attorney and attorneys at the Arkansas Municipal League have advised the city to wait until current lawsuits at the state level have been concluded before making recommendations to the City Council.
• Work with leaders to create a plan to enhance recreational activities for all ages, including more biking and walking paths, additional senior and youth activities, and a dog park.
A proposal for a comprehensive Community Complex has been presented to the City Council and a public forum was held. Parks staff are working with the Harrison Kiwanis Club to construct and open a Dog Park before year-end. Some groups are looking at other recreational opportunities for Harrison citizens. “Quality of life is a key component of making Harrison a place where families want to live,” Jackson said. “We are committed to aggressively pursuing opportunities to improve quality of life for all ages.”
Economic Prosperity
• Join with other Harrison leaders and visit at least three small towns in Arkansas that are experiencing renewed prosperity and find out what they are doing for their citizens.
“We have visited several towns about our size and have gotten some great ideas from their mayors and leaders,” Jackson said.
• Visit local industries, learn how to serve them better and encourage them to bring additional jobs to Harrison. Along with Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent and others, city officials have visited several local industries, from small family-owned to large employers, to find out their needs, and are working with them as they plan for future development.
• Create and provide leadership and support to an Economic Prosperity Committee to work with the city, county, chamber of commerce, #believeboonecounty, North Arkansas College and others to begin attracting businesses and industries to Harrison. “I believe all the players are working together better than ever to improve our economic prosperity,” Jackson said. “Also see my comments about workforce training below.”
• Work with North Arkansas College and the Boone County Economic Development Commission to enhance workforce training programs and recruit young people to seek technical training that will result in great paying jobs in Harrison.
“Our workforce team, under the leadership of Craig Campbell and Dave Morton,
recently presented a ‘Workforce Summit’ in coordination with the OUR Co-Op and local industries in which high school counselors and other school leaders learned about great-paying industry opportunities right here in Harrison,” Jackson said. “I think we will see good things come from this event as our schools promote local opportunities to their students.”
• Work with a Downtown Development team to find ways to revitalize Downtown.
This is a tough, but important goal, Jackson said. “Five new businesses have opened downtown, but we have a long way to go. We’re working with the Historic Harrison Downtown Association and chamber to recruit new businesses to our historic business district.
Community Service
• Work with church leaders and other volunteer groups to create a new Friends Helping Friends volunteer program to assist the elderly and others in need by cleaning up yards and providing small home repairs, wheelchair ramps, etc.
“We’ve had some success here but not near what I was hoping for,” the mayor said. “I will continue to put energy into this.”
• Encourage volunteerism and encourage citizens to work together to achieve common goals.
“We’ve seen some nice things happen,” he continued. “For example, more than 30 citizens volunteered recently to label recycling containers across the city. I’ll stay actively involved in promoting Volunteerism.”
City Operations
• Find ways to improve city services to Harrison citizens.
“We’ve made some big gains here. Fire, Police, Public Works and the Water [Department] have initiated new programs and policies.”
• Conduct feasibility study to determine possible relocation of City Hall.
Jackson said a lot of energy went into the idea of taking over the Durand Center, but that didn’t work out, he said. Still, he is hopeful of finding a new home for city administration and public safety.
• Identify abandoned and unsafe houses and vigorously move toward rehabilitation or removal.
Six such properties were identified. The city negotiated a sale/remodel on two and is in the process of tearing down the remaining four. Additionally, some warning letters have been sent to owners and the city has issued tickets for bad yards.
• Identify ways to safely improve returns on capital reserves.
Under the leadership of city Finance director Luke Feighert, the city has been able to substantially increase the revenue the city receives on its reserves. This includes both interest on checking and on CDs, which have been spread between three local banks, Jackson said.
• Provide leadership and accountability for all city departments.
“I can do better,” Jackson said, “however we have a great leadership team and the best 165 employees a mayor could ask for. Additionally, our City Council members have provided great counsel and have been a pleasure to work with."
