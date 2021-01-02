DIAMOND CITY — What had been a tumultuous couple of years under the reign of former Diamond City Mayor Linda Miracle ended when voters overwhelmingly voted to recall her.
City government at Diamond City has been contentious since Miracle took office in January 2019. The city council had voted to limit her powers and access to city bank accounts, but she vetoed that action. Miracle even sued most members of the city council in 2019 alleging a meeting held that year was illegal.
Miracle had walked out in the middle council meetings with occasional calls from the audience for her resignation.
Citizens circulated referendum petitions to put a recall action before voters in a special election held during the November 2020 General Election.
About 76% of voters cast ballots in favor of recalling Miracle. Arkansas law states that if voters approve a recall, the office is considered vacant when election results are certified, which was Friday, Nov. 13.
Although recorder Tina Jackson was next in line to serve as interim mayor, Miracle on the morning of the certification appointed Alderman Cheryl Guthrie, who was Miracle’s ally and had also walked out in the middle of council meetings, as interim mayor.
At what became a town meeting in mid-November, several citizens voiced their interest as serving the remainder of Miracle’s term.
In early December, the council voted to appoint long-time resident Jaime Neussner to fulfill Miracle’s term.
