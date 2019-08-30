Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said his plan to address trashy yards in town is starting to show some success.
Earlier this year, the city condemned six houses considered to be unoccupiable and a safety hazard. Two of those have already been torn down, the mayor said.
But the yards Jackson was concerned about were the ones in which there was a multitude of junk and trash. Those had to be dealt with individually.
Jackson said the process is lengthy, usually starting with a verbal notice to the owner. If that doesn’t work, a certified letter is mailed informing them they have 14 days to clean up the yard.
In the event that still doesn’t work, the owner is cited and they have to go to court. There could be a fine and they will have to tell the judge the plans for meeting clean premises regulations. The city will continue to follow up on the case.
Jackson said there were about 10 yards that he considered to be in complete violation. But he said some of those homeowners have, within the last couple of weeks, met with clean premises regulations.
“But now we see light at the end of the tunnel with that problem,” the mayor said.
