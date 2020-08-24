A late Sunday night post by Mayor Jerry Jackson on the city’s Facebook page has drawn a lot of attention from people in Harrison and from various other parts of the country.
The post was taken down from the city’s site, but not before it garnered hundreds of comments in about two hours. It said:
“As mayor I must serve all people however; I also support what’s in the best interest of our community, so with that said, Harrison was peaceful before Quinn and Amanda arrived with their Black Lives Matter, agenda. They claim, they are protesting police brutality, but that does not, and, has not existed here. We have the best law enforcement including Harrison Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, and Arkansas State Police. Both Quinn and Amanda know it, and should stop the craziness, just as Jeff Crockett should show his love for Harrison by removing the Black Lives Matters, billboards. This also keeps stirring the pot. I have received many complaints, so let’s now, all do what’s best for the community. I will not be responding to any comments. Thank you.”
Jackson said he shouldn’t have posted the message where it was.
“I think the big mistake I made was putting it on the city’s site,” Jackson told the Daily Times. “I should have put it on my personal site.”
Jackson said that brought in a lot of people to comment on the post who had previously commented on a viral video depicting Harrison as a haven for racists.
“But, I mean, it looks like it was definitely a mistake on my part,” Jackson said. “But, I think on the other hand, I have just been attacked for months, constantly, day in and day out about supporting Black Lives Matter. That was so untrue and I really feel, I feel what I said. They’ve created turmoil. People are afraid.”
So, what is the step to move forward?
“I don’t know,” the mayor said. “I’m apologizing to certain individuals that I know. But I don’t know. I’m looking for answers to that. I shouldn’t have said it, but I feel what I said.”
The post comes hard on the heels of a Friday meeting in which committees from the Harrison City Council and Boone County Quorum Court concurred on language of a proposed resolution that each body will consider adopting. Jackson said he anticipates that will still happen.
Jeff Crockett was one of the people the mayor named in his post. Crockett, a former Harrison mayor, owns a number of billboards around the area.
Crockett told the Daily Times that the woman who paid for the billboard had traveled through Harrison when she was younger and saw some billboards that had been erected and were considered racist.
That upset her and she used a fundraiser on social media to pay a Black Lives Matter billboard. At first, she paid for seven months, then raised more money for a longer period of time.
“She has nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter organization,” Crockett said. “She just simply wanted to make a statement Black Lives Matter and we put it up for her. And I intend to run it for as long as she pays me to run it.”
Crockett said he felt the mayor’s post showed that he was “caving to the other side.” Just what is that other side?
“Not so much closet racists, but the people who don’t get out in the world enough to understand what outside America think of us,” Crockett said. “Those people have comments like, ‘Let’s just not talk about this and it’ll go away,’ and that’s the kind of comments I always faced as mayor. Well, it doesn’t go away. Here we are 10 years later and it’s still here, only worse.”
Amanda Devall and Quinn Foster were the other two people mentioned in the mayor’s posts. They say they are not affiliated with the Black Lives Matter movement, but believe all lives can’t matter until black lives do.
Devall said her initial reaction to the post was one of fear. She maintains that they are often threatened. Foster said he feared the post would lay the groundwork to empower those people who might want to hurt them.
Devall went on to say that they had staged protests and demonstrations by working with city officials in order to keep the peace while exercising a constitutional right.
She said there have been posts on the Harrison site that promoted the fact that the city is progressing, that it’s not the most racist community in America.
“It’s really overwhelming sadness to know that all that was fake and that it points to a much larger problem in this town than we could have ever imagined because we know that the majority of people here don’t think like that,” Devall said.
Devall said she doesn’t believe the mayor is affiliated with any white supremacist group, but the optics of the post could make it appear that way to people from outside the area.
“Any ideas that are put out there about Harrison being a peaceful town that’s ready to step into a modern, progressive, post racial society; Jerry Jackson’s statement obliterated that,” Foster added.
Foster said neither he nor Devall are sponsoring or organizing any upcoming protests, including one that is scheduled against the mayor for next weekend.
That latter event was actually initiated Sunday night by an organization in northwest Arkansas called Bridge the Gap NWA.
“Whenever he posted that on the city page, like I say, the world is watching,” Devall said. The post was shared and commented on so heavily that it’s out of their hands, she said.
