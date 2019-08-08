ALPENA — The Alpena City Council voted Monday night to override some vetoes of ordinances and resolution issued by Mayor Theron McCammond.
McCammond told aldermen that his vetoes were made largely because of one or two items within the ordinances. He said the matters were presented as budgetary concerns, but he maintained they had nothing to do with the budget.
“What this is is a power grab,” McCammond said.
“No it’s not, mayor,” Alderman Ronnie Bailey said.
For instance, in June the council passed an ordinance that requires the council to, by resolution, set the number of police officers working and the number of hours they could work.
The mayor vetoed the ordinance. He said it was brought up at a budget meeting, but it had nothing to do with the budget. Bailey disagreed. Meeting minutes from July 18, which were approved Monday night, indicate the ordinance was passed unanimously due to budget constraints.
Alderman Chris Massengale said he was in favor of the ordinance at the time and still was Monday night. The council voted unanimously to override the mayor’s veto.
In connection with that ordinance, the council also adopted a resolution stating the police department could have only two part-time officers working 20 hours a week.
The mayor vetoed that resolution as well. He said Monday night that he needed more leeway to possibly bring in a part-time administrator for five hours a week to keep officers on the street.
The council also voted unanimously to override that veto.
Another resolution the council adopted, which was also vetoed by the mayor, states the mayor can only spend money in the budget or that has been appropriated by the council. That would preclude him from entering into any contracts or making purchases without council approval.
Massengale asked for the mayor’s reasoning behind the veto.
“I don’t agree with it,” McCammond said.
“It sounds like democracy to me,” Massengale said.
The council unanimously overrode that veto.
McCammond told the Daily Times on Wednesday that he had called a special council meeting for Wednesday night for equipment purchases.
He explained that the antennae on the crosswalk signs on Highway 62 near the school are broken and need to be replaced before school starts. With the override of his veto, he said the council will now need to approve all such purchases.
But not all of McCammond’s vetoes were overridden. In the Friday edition, we take a look at the matters the council agreed to look into further with new actions.
