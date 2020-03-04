North Arkansas College president Dr. Randy Esters welcomed an early morning crowd to the first Elected Leadership Coffee in the JPH Center last week.
“It’s a pleasure for us to host this event. We are excited about our new Turf Management program that starts next fall and the Cyber Security program will be very needed. The community doesn’t realize how your college has evolved. We are a world-class college and we like to show it off. Come by for a tour, and we will let you be impressed,” Esters said.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent said, “Dr. Esters, this college has a tremendous reputation and your willingness to tailor your programs to meet the needs of the community is wonderful.”
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “For some of you who don’t know, our family moved here 40 years ago. A lot has changed in 40 years. Businessmen always work in a suit and we had four suit shops in town. But the important things — wanting the best for our community hasn’t changed.”
Jackson introduced the department heads that were on the panel to address the crowd.
He said Police Chief Chris Graddy started out as a police dispatcher, worked for the state police and now after 32 years in the business is our police chief. CFO, Luke Feigert, is important to the city, because everything revolves around money. Chief operating officer Wade Phillips is a Goblin graduate and an engineer. He cares for everything above and below ground. Marc Lowery is a past fire chief and has now returned. Jeff Pratt started out on the city council and has worked for years as city clerk.
Jackson shared the list of goals he began the year 2019 with and said, “We reached all of those goals except for one.
“Half of the top 10 highest months of sales tax ever received happened in 2019,” Jackson said. “This increased the city’s revenue by nearly $200,000.”
He also touched on the city’s lower ISO rating. “We were at 3.95 and didn’t want to go up to 4. ISO ratings are like golf. The lower the number the better. Through Marc’s plan we were able to lower that rating to a 2. We are very proud of that. It saves everyone money on their insurance.”
He mentioned the SS Mary Jean, a $50,000 motorized life raft for the use by the water rescue team and the two lives saved in Alpena the past year. Council member Mary Jean Creager promoted the purchase of this equipment for the fire department and the boat is named after her.
Jackson mentioned the use of Business Licenses to stay current on business owners’ names and contact information. The fire department does a walk through once a year to be informed in the case of a fire. “A business license is only $50 for a business with less than 50 employees. This can be paid for online,” he said. “If you have an emergency, that information will help the department and you.”
The mayor also bragged on the police department. “Under the cooperation of four agencies, 150 pounds of meth was seized last year. This is the second largest bust in the state.
Jackson said DWIs are up. “We are catching them,” he said. “So, don’t drink and drive. They are going to get you.”
Other projects the city has been a part of include the sidewalks on Maple Street. He said the city was appreciative of the grant received through the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.
“Isn’t the Wonder Willa Park going to be wonderful?” he asked the crowd. “We’ve also added 100 new streetlights. If you see one that is out, get the number off of the pole, and the address, then let us know.”
The city made 1,333 water/sewer service calls last year. “I appreciate those guys. They work 24/7 and they are passionate about their job,” Jackson said.
Jackson also spoke on the clean premises ordinance. “We’ve condemned six properties. We’ve sold two houses and torn three down. We have one more that needs to be completed. Those yards affect the whole neighborhood. We have to be tough with those who refuse to clean up their property.”
The next Elected Leadership Coffee is scheduled for June and will feature the Boone County leadership. Another event is planned for the fall that will feature state leaders. These meetings are part of an investor exclusive sponsored by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce. For more information visit harrison-chamber.com/ or call (870) 741-2659.
