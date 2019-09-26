DIAMOND CITY — Mayor Linda Miracle was at the Diamond City City Council meeting Tuesday, but it was a contentious one that started with the mayor saying she didn’t consider it a real meeting anyway.
After Miracle made the announcement prior to the beginning of the meeting, a woman in the crowd asked if it was legal for a mayor to cancel a regular meeting.
“I’m not canceling anything,” the mayor said. “I’m just saying that I’m not recognizing this as a meeting, but I will sit in here as the mayor.”
“Explain that to me to where it makes sense,” the woman said. Members of the audience laughed.
Miracle said there are people serving on the council, although she referred to it as “the quorum court,” who she doesn’t believe should be.
“We’ve had illegal things done,” she said. “We’re in court battle. Anything that’s done at these meetings right now, if the court decides to find them illegal, then everything that is done will be just washed to the side. It’ll be undone.”
In July, Miracle filed a civil lawsuit in Boone County Circuit Court against Aldermen Victoria French, Charlie Grimes, Cristy Olcott and Greg Wilson, recorder Tina Jackson, deputy recorder Sharlene Blair, and newly-appointed treasurer Keshia Bell.
The suit focuses on actions stemming from a July 9 council meeting at which Miracle was absent. She alleges all actions taken that night were illegal.
She was asked if her presence at Tuesday night’s meeting actually defeated the purpose of the lawsuit.
“Well,” Miracle said, “when I spoke to my lawyer, as long as I don’t recognize this meeting, and as long as I make sure that I’m telling you that, I’m here. I’m mayor.”
Alderman Charles Grimes asked Miracle how she could refuse to recognize some people serving on the council and still sue them as council members.
“You’ll have to ask my lawyer that, Charlie,” Miracle said.
“That’s been bugging me for quite a while,” Grimes said.
“Well, what’s been bugging me is how you, yourself told me that you guys sit behind closed doors and decided these two council members would be here without the rest of us,” Miracle said.
“That’s not true,” citizen Randy Center said from the crowd.
“I have it on tape where he said that in front of four different people,” Miracle said. “He admitted that.”
Center said he was present when the two aldermen — French and Wilson — were chosen at council meetings.
“I’m not going to argue with you about it,” Miracle said.
Center said he had been pleased when he saw Miracle and Alderman Cheryl Guthrie, who has been absent for recent meetings, present that night to do the city’s business.
“But if you’re not here to do the city’s business, you need to get up and let Tina start the meeting,” Center said.
Miracle said there was nothing on the agenda that night that was actually city business, but Center said it was all business.
Center suggested that Jackson step in as acting mayor and call the meeting to order.
“Since Linda Miracle has announced that she is not going to be conducting the meeting,” Jackson said, “I will step in as acting mayor.”
“She will not be my acting mayor,” Miracle said.
Guthrie said Jackson wasn’t actually city recorder because she had resigned. Jackson said she had rescinded her resignation, but Guthrie indicated she had let too much time lapse to rescind.
Miracle said she would be glad to discuss the agenda in an open forum, but Jackson called the meeting to order at 7:08 p.m.
There was some business conducted Tuesday night. We’ll look at some of that business in the Friday edition.
You failed to mention this was the first meeting that “mayor” miracle and “council person” Cheryl Guthrie had shown up for since June 4. Also didn’t mention that her failing to run the meeting is a clear act of nonfeasance if office. Didn’t mention that until a judge ruled that the July 9th meeting was illegal, they have to consider it a legal meeting.
You also didn’t mention that a countersuit has been filed that lays out a clear case of nonfeasance of office, enough to get her removed from office. It show lies by the mayor and formed city attorney.
So let’s tell the whole story, not just one side. You published her lawsuit when it was filed, but you refuse to publish the countersuit and all the evidence? I would like to know why!
