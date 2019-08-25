LITTLE ROCK – State Rep. Ron McNair (R-Alpena) was awarded the 2019 Statesman Award by Family Council Action Committee, a press release said.
McNair received the award for making an A on the 2019 Family Council Action Committee legislative report card. Recipients of this award are recognized for their votes during the 92nd General Assembly on the 25 bills in the report card. McNair received his award Wednesday, Aug. 21, at the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.
McNair is currently serving in his third term as a state representative and works in automotive repair at Ron’s Auto Service. He previously served on the Alpena town council and school board.
During the 92nd General Assembly, McNair serves on the Joint Committee on Energy, the House Public Transportation Committee and the House Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development Committee. McNair scored a 100% on the Family Council Action Committee report card. Ron and his wife, Phyllis currently, reside in Alpena and have two children.
The award was presented to McNair by Jerry Cox, president of Family Council Action Committee based in Little Rock.
“Legislators regularly face tough votes at the State Capitol and their hard work, good votes, and dedication to Christian family values are often unknown to the public” Cox said. “We chose votes on bills based on our core belief in promoting, protecting, and strengthening traditional family values. We are thankful that Representative McNair’s votes on those bills reflect our mission. “We are pleased to present Representative McNair with the 2019 Statesman Award.”
Family Council Action Committee is slated to present awards to legislators through 2019.
