KINGSTON — The Jasper School District Board of Education has agreed to participate in a military/civil collaboration that could possibly bring a medical training mission to the Jasper and Kingston school campuses in the not too distant future.
Jeremy Ragland and Tina Cole, representatives from Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District (NWAEDD), attended the regular monthly school board meeting last week and talked to the board about the opportunity of possibility of holding what is called an Innovative Readiness Training, or IRT, at Kingston and Jasper.
The IRT furnishes training for military reservists in the logistics of providing medical, dental and optical services in an organized and efficient manner in primarily rural and underserved areas. In return, the host community receives access to these medical services at no cost.
Ragland said NWAEDD, serving a nine-county area including Newton and Madison counties, has been involved in the IRT program as a sponsoring agency. In June 2017, an IRT was conducted at sites in Marshall, Mountain Home and Yellville.
It was well attended, as 3,818 patient encounters were recorded. About $686,000 worth of medical services were received, Ragland said.
NWAEDD wants to apply for another IRT, this time for Madison and Newton counties. A clinic would be held at the Jasper campus in Newton County and at the Kingston campus in Madison County. "We could cover two counties and one school district," he noted.
Cole said the reservists who operate the IRT program like to use schools for a number of reasons. There are science labs where water and facilities are available for performing dental services. They also like a gymnasium for barracking personnel.
Cole said the reservists made favorable comments at the conclusion of the 2017 mission and indicated they would like to return to the region. Ragland said the reservists are considerate guests as they leave no trace that they were ever on the property.
The services are not just for Newton and Madison county residents. People from surrounding areas are encouraged to take advantage of the free services, Cole commented. Everyone is welcome.
The application process is a lengthy one, Ragland told the school board members. There would be no point to begin if the school district doesn't support the idea.
District Superintendent Jeff Cantrell recommended to the board that it support the project. The only thing required from the district is a letter from the board acknowledging its support. The school district also has to provide documents showing ownership of the facilities that would be utilized by the IRT.
The board voted unanimously in support of the proposal.
Ragland said that it could be up to two years for the IRT to be approved and scheduled.
