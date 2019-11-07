North Arkansas Regional Medical Center president/CEO Vince Leist told the hospital Board of Governors on Tuesday that plans are in the works for the new NARMC Medical Plaza.
Land records show North Arkansas Medical Services, the non-profit corporation arm of NARMC, purchased the old Bear State Bank building off of Highway 65 on the north side of town.
The purchase price was $4.5 million with Equity Bank financing the 20-year mortgage. The building became property of Arvest Bank after it bought out Bear State.
“We are moving forward as fast as we can,”, Leist told the board. “We know the building is structurally sound. We are in the process of repairing the roof and air conditioning units. We are working on the outside lighting and we have the sign working now. It will be a really nice facility. We need it now. But we’re getting estimates that it may take six to nine months.”
Leist showed a draft of the NARMC Medical Plaza plans to the group. “This is just a draft, right now,” he said. “But we plan to have as many clinic rooms and service rooms as we can. We are also talking about having a rotation of specialists come in. We may keep the drive through lane for a pharmacy to use and use the rest of that covered space for parking. The volunteers are excited about having a shop there.”
“In Arkansas, it’s against the law for a hospital to own a commercial pharmacy,” he said. “So that’s why we may lease a space for a pharmacy. It would be very handy for the patients.
“We do plan to have basic imaging at the facility with ultrasound and lab work. “If the day comes and we are maxed out at the hospital, we could put large imaging and a mobile CT and MR behind the building. There is room on both sides. But there are special needs for heavy imaging devices. You have to shield it from all interferences from outside and isolate the pad. In this case, the road in front of the building would cause enough vibrations to distort the images. So, I want to wait until the hospital is at full capacity before we expand heavy imaging to the Medical Plaza.”
Leist also told the board he is very pleased with recruiting efforts. “We are recruiting like crazy. We have a new family medicine doctor in Eureka Springs and we have an obstetrician, pediatrician, in residency right now that will join the staff in the future.”
“Are you seeing an impact since Washington Regional opened Urgent Care?” board member Brian Cash asked.
“Not significantly,” Leist answered. “There are enough people here who need to see a doctor and there’s not enough doctors. There is room. We could recruit seven to 10 right now, and keep them busy. We are working as hard as we can to rebuild. One of the problems is the doctors want to know where they will work. So, we have to have a decent office for them to work in. That’s the push behind the additional space.”
Leist reported that 25% of hospitals in Arkansas are supported by some type of tax.
“It’s important to know DeQueen Medical Center closed last May,” he said. “The voters in that county decided to pass a tax that will raise $24 million for a 12-bed hospital and emergency clinic.
“On top of that, all but four ambulance services are run by someone other than the hospital. So only four hospital systems that have their own ambulance service. There may be times in the future we have to ask for assistance. But for now, we are doing quite well.”
He also shared an article about a Freedom of Information Act case that happened in Ft. Smith. “The Court of Appeals issued a case related expense against the person who filed the case of $2,600,” Leist said. “That’s new and different.
“We’re seeing a fair amount of activity by the US Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. They are taking on physicians who are accused of overprescribing. There are now two physicians who have been arrested for that.
“Our new director of volunteers, Robby Scucchi, has recruited 42 new volunteers since January. He’s done a wonderful job. Volunteers have contributed countless dollars to this organization. I just wish we could operate on the same margin they do at the gift shop.
“The [Arkansas] Court of Appeals ruled in our favor over the taxation issue. That was announced back in September. We are pleased with that ruling. We believe they will not file an appeal.
“Have you seen the signs of support around the city,” Leist asked. “We are very thankful for that support. Those signs have done more for hospital moral than anything we’ve done in recent months. I have to give credit to Ken Milburn for starting that effort. And I want to say thank you to anyone else who has put up a sign supporting our hospital. Each of the doctors we have interviewed have mentioned the signs. They were very impressed. That kind of support allows us to do what we do.”
