Currently, Boone County Quorum Court committees meet at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month while the regular monthly meeting of the full quorum court is held at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday.
The Personnel Committee met Tuesday, and chairman Justice Bobby Woods recommended that both meetings keep their appointed days, but the starting times be uniform at 6 p.m. beginning next year. Justice Bryan Snavely said some elected officials have to work a full day, get off at 4:30 p.m. and then stay around until 7 p.m. for the regular monthly meeting.
Woods said this had been mentioned by JPs in the past. He also suggested that the committee meetings be moved to 6 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m. to make it more uniform.
The meeting times are established by the court’s procedural ordinance adopted every year.
He also suggested a clause on the procedural ordinance that “new business” is open to discussion so that if something new comes up it can be discussed at the meeting. He said that many times there will be updates during a particular committee meeting of another committee that did not call for a meeting. This would allow for these updates to be addressed in a more uniform manner.
The amended ordinance will be presented to the full quorum court next week for consideration.
Tammy Bundy, payroll clerk in the County Clerk’s Office, added that last January the quorum court passed an ordinance to allow its members to receive county health insurance at the cost available to county employees. She said now is the time to sign up if any members are interested. She said she had prices if anyone needed them.
