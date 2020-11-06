The Boone County Election Commission has scheduled a meeting for Monday afternoon to take a first look at provisional ballots cast during the 2020 General Election.
If there is an irregularity in a voter’s status when they go to the polls, they are given a paper ballot to cast as a provisional and it’s up to the commission to decide whether it should be counted.
This year there were 18 provisional ballots cast. County Clerk Crystal Graddy said it was her understanding that those provisionals came from voters whose names couldn’t be located on voter registration rolls.
There were also 28 absentee ballots that were set aside. Fifteen of them had no photo ID and 13 contained no voter statement. Those voters have been notified by mail and they have until Monday to cure those deficiencies. The commission will then decide if the ballots should be counted.
The only races in Boone County that could be affected are two contests for Valley Springs City Council.
Unofficial results show that one race was decided by 15 votes and the other by three. Most provisionals or absentee votes would have to be in those races in order to alter the outcome when it comes to certifying results next Friday, Nov. 13.
The commission is set to meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, to take a look at those provisional ballots. The meeting will be at the Boone County Election Center at the corner of West Central Avenue and South Cherry Street in Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.