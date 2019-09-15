The 2019 Men of Distinction have been chosen. This year the men to be honored are Richard Hart, Mark Martin, Kevin Merrill, Joe Nance, Robert Shaddox, Jim Sprott and Steve Turner.
The John Paul Hammerschmidt (JPH), Arvest Bank Men of Distinction Luncheon is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Durand Center. Reservations need to be made by calling the Harrison Daily Times at (870) 741-2325. Single tickets are $18 or a table of six is $100. Space is limited.
The JPH Men of Distinction Luncheon began in 2015 as a way to honor the legacy of the late Congressman Hammerschmidt. This year’s speaker is U.S. Cong. Steve Womack who had the opportunity to work with Hammerschmidt when Womack was the mayor of Rogers.
“The committee had a difficult time this year choosing these men from all the great nominations we received,” Donna Braymer, promotions, events coordinator said. “We appreciate our sponsors and partners so we can honor these great men who serve our community and we can provide a scholarship for a North Arkansas College student. Our sponsors are Arvest Bank, North Arkansas College, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and our partner is Crockett Properties.”
Previous Men of Distinction for the class of 2015 were Dr. Charles Adair, Larry Brandt, Mosco Cash, D. Jeff Christenson, Jerry Jackson, Mike Nabors, Perry Harness, Ken Reeves and Jim Stockton.
The 2016 Men of Distinction were the late Dr. Bill Baker, J.D. Erwin, Dale Garner, Fred Garry, Dr. Joe Melton, Jerry Pinson, Ronnie Ramsey, Pat Reed and Ken Savells.
In 2017 the Men of Distinction were Ken Bailey, Jon Burnside, Dale Hardman, Retired Judge Robert McCorkindale, Shorty Ozier, John Sherman and Paul Shrum.
Dr. Abe Akel, Craig Campbell, Bob Dodson, Jim Gresham, Dave Morton, Underwood Mitchell and retired Col. David Underwood were the 2018 Men of Distinction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.