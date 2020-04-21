EDITOR’S NOTE This is the third in a series of articles honoring area Valedictorians and Salutatorians.
Antonio (Tono) Mendez is the Valedictorian and Kendall DeMeyer is the Salutatorian for Green Forest High School. Tono is the son of Tracy Mendez. Kendall is the daughter of Eric and Jodie DeMeyer.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Tono: I was involved in AWANA at church.
Kendall: n/a
• How has technology benefited your education?
Tono: n/a
Kendall: Technology has benefited my education by allowing me to take classes that my high school didn’t offer. I earned college hours by taking a college class online. It has allowed me to better prepare for the future.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Tono: Leave some room to have fun, but don’t drop the ball.
Kendall: Balance the amount of time they spend planning out their future and living in the moment. You never realize how fast time flies by until it’s gone. So be present and enjoy every moment of high school while you can.
• What are your future plans?
Tono: Go to college and travel.
Kendall: I plan on attending the University of Arkansas in accounting with a minor in insurance/real estate. I hope to own my own accounting firm someday.
