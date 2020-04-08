Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson said a 46-year-old man who had been stabbed twice was arrested Monday on charges stemming from an alleged domestic dispute earlier that morning.
About 1 a.m. Monday, Boone County authorities requested Harrison Police watch for 46-year-old John Smentowski, who had been involved in a domestic dispute in Batavia. He was believed to have knife wounds to the upper right chest and left leg, an HPD daily log shows.
Roberson said Smentowski and his girlfriend, who wasn’t identified, got into an argument regarding methamphetamine Sunday night.
Smentowski allegedly tried to attack the woman outside the residence they shared with their 11-month-old child at Batavia.
Smentowski had told his girlfriend to carry a knife in her purse for protection, so she produced the knife and stabbed him in the chest, BCSO Investigator Gene Atwell said.
She ran to the house and tried to get in, but Smentowski grabbed her again, at which time she took the knife Smentowski carried and stabbed him in the leg, Atwell said.
Roberson said Smentowski then fled the scene and deputies began searching for him. BCSO Capt. Bob King had notified the Department of Correction to help in the search using bloodhounds.
However, the BCSO was notified by a resident that Smentowski’s truck had been found in a barn in the area, Roberson said.
Smentowski sneaked back to the residence, but he triggered a motion-sensitive video surveillance camera that sent his image to the cloud. The girlfriend then called the BCSO to report Smentowski had returned, then deputies responded and took him into custody, Roberson said.
Smentowski declined medical attention at the residence and again when he was taken to the Boone County Jail, the sheriff said.
Smentowski faces charges of aggravated assault on a household member and second-degree criminal mischief with bond set at $2,500, Roberson said.
Atwell said the investigation indicated the woman had acted in self-defense, protecting herself and the child, so she hadn’t been charged Tuesday.
