COMPTON — Buffalo National River officials said the body of a West Memphis man who went missing Saturday while hiking was found Wednesday morning.
Thomas (Tom) Reid, 65, was last seen on the Sneeds Creek Trail within the boundaries of Buffalo National River south of Compton about 5 p.m. Saturday, June 13.
While hiking on the Center Point Trail, Reid and his brother ventured off the maintained trail and at some point, Reid injured his leg. His brother hiked out to the Compton Trailhead and called for help.
A Newton County deputy arrived at the trailhead and hiked in with the brother to assist Reid, but Reid wasn’t located.
Searchers from multiple agencies worked into the night Saturday and on through Wednesday morning when Reid’s body was located in very rugged terrain in the Hemmed-in Hollow area.
Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch opened a missing person investigation in coordination with the Newton County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police.
“As with all fatalities that occur within the park, an investigation will be completed by the National Park Service to determine cause of death,” a BNR statement said. “The National Park Service thanks the public for providing tips to aid the search for Reid.”
Responding rescue teams and those who have provided resources included Buffalo National River Search and Rescue, Arkansas Alliance Bloodhound Search Specialist, Newton County Sheriff Department, Benton County Sheriff Department, Arkansas Forestry Commission, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, Arkansas State Police, Mennonite Disaster Services, Compton Fire Department and the County Line Baptist Church.
Cassie Branstetter, Buffalo National River branch chief of interpretation, said those people responding for the recovery effort staged at the County Line Baptist Church and were shuttled to the recovery area.
She said the effort began took about five hours Wednesday and ended about 8:30 p.m.
Park rangers urge hikers to be aware of hazards and be physically prepared for all attempted trips. The Center Point Trail is steep and rugged. It is not a hike that is recommended during hotter times of the year. Hiking information, including trail conditions and weather, can be obtained on the park's website at www.nps.gov/buff/planyourvisit/index.htm or by contacting a park ranger at (870) 439-2502.
