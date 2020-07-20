NAIL — A man who was reported missing in Newton County last week was apparently the victim of a fatal motorcycle wreck, authorities say.
Last week, Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler issued a statement saying that Raymond Spring, 69, was last seen in Deer about 10 p.m. Thursday, July 16.
Spring apparently texted his wife telling her he was going for a night ride. A person with whom he was staying saw him ride away on his motorcycle, but that was the final contact anyone had with him.
Wheeler said in the statement that Spring had medical conditions and apparently didn’t have all his needed medications.
But Wheeler announced Sunday on social media that Spring’s body was found along state Highway 16.
According to an Arkansas State Police report, Spring, 69, of Haltom, Texas, was westbound on a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle negotiating a left-hand curve.
The report said the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and collided with the ditch. The motorcycle came to final rest in the south ditch facing southwest.
The report listed the date of the wreck as July 16, although the time was unknown. It also said the weather condition was unknown at the time of the crash, but the roadway was dry.
