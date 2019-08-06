If you were driving on the Bypass between Prospect Avenue and Wolfe Avenue on Monday afternoon, you might have seen police officers searching the hillside on the east side of the highway. It ended in an arrest.
According to a Harrison Police daily log, an officer on patrol about 2:35 Monday afternoon reported he was in foot pursuit of 32-year-old Derek Hall on North Walnut in the area of Northside Church of Christ.
Harrison Police Assistant Chief John Cagle said Hall was wanted on arrest warrants. When he spotted the officer, Hall allegedly fled on foot, across the Dry Jordan Creek bed and across the Bypass into the wooded area across from Roberts Transportation.
Numerous officers joined in the search for Hall, including K-9 units tracking him, Cagle said.
About 30 minutes later, officers located Hall lying in brush just west of Chestnut Street, Cagle said.
According to the daily log, Hall was arrested on a new charge of fleeing on foot, a misdemeanor, with bond set at $410.
But he was also arrested on an HPD warrant for failure to appear in court on fleeing on foot with bond set at $670, as well as on an Arkansas Parole Board warrant for parole violation from the original charge of tampering with physical evidence and third-degree escape with no bond amount shown.
He was booked and processed at the HPD, then taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration. Records show he was still in custody Tuesday afternoon.
