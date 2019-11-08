Monday is the last day of early voting in the Harrison city special sales tax election. The Boone County Election Center will open at 8 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., but anyone in line at 4:30 will be able to vote, officials say.
By about 3 p.m. Friday, a total of 1,566 people had cast ballots early during the first four days of early voting. That amounts to about 19.2% of all registered voters in the city, the only voters eligible for the special election.
The busiest time for early voting on Friday was from 12 – 2 p.m. when 78 people voted.
Voters in the age range from 55 and up still constitute more than 68% of all votes cast so far. The breakdown of percentages by age group shows:
• Ages 18 to 24 — 25, or 1.6%
• Ages 25 to 34 — 82 or 5.24%
• Ages 35 to 44 — 180, or 11.49%
• Ages 45 to 54 — 206, or 13.15%
• Ages 55 to 64 — 307, or 19.6%
• Ages 65 to 74 — 431, or 27.52%
• Ages 75 and up — 335, or 21.39%
Voters are being asked to approve two sales taxes that would build and maintain a new recreational complex. A 0.75% tax would be temporary and expire when bonds sold to finance construction are retired, while the other would be a permanent 0.25% tax.
Tuesday is election day when the polls will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Election Center at the corner of South Cherry Street and West Central Avenue and Woodland Heights Baptist Church on Gipson Road.
Results of early voting and absentee ballots won’t be released until after both polling places are closed Tuesday night.
Photo ID is required to vote.
