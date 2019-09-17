Harrison City Council standing committees talked about some projects that deal with money when they met last Thursday.
A new center housing fire and police headquarters would cost an estimated $5-7 million, according to Public Works director Wade Phillips.
The city recently entered into a contract with the architecture firm Wittenberg Delony and Davidson of Little Rock. The firm will be paid 6.5% of construction costs. That could be between $325,000 and $459,000.
The scope of the project is now being defined for the five-acre site located behind Fire Station 2 on Industrial Park Road. It was noted the land is in the floodplain, but plans are to raise up the area to allow for safe construction.
More information will appear on the council’s next meeting agenda.
Fire Chief Lowery announced that the fire department recently underwent inspection and was approved for an improved ISO rating of Class 2. The ratings are used to set fire insurance rates for the area served by the fire department.
Training advancement and relocating the department dispatching responsibilities to Boone County 911 were significant improvements noted in the review. Lowery said there are fewer than 1,600 cities in the country, and only 16 in Arkansas, that have the Class 2 rating.
However, on another not-so-happy note, the fire department's 20-year-old ladder truck needed repairs in the electrical controls for operating the ladder. The repairs cost $25,000.
Voters approved a 0.5% sales tax years ago with revenue split evenly between police and fire departments. Thirty percent of the revenue in each department is set aside for equipment.
Phillips said the plan for the proposed restoration of Crooked Creek which would eliminate the weir and lake in the city is coming together and will cost in the range of about $1 million.
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and other partners involved with the design and construction of the project will cover the cost.
Phillips said the project will move slowly and a final design still is not ready to reveal.
Mercy Life Line representatives were invited to the meeting to introduce the air ambulance service to council members. Air Evac was also invited as it currently provides its services to city employees. The city pays the cost as an employee benefit.
No one from the Mercy group appeared, but the city did receive a letter and a brochure from a Mercy marketing specialist outlining membership rates.
Air Evac representatives were available to answer questions from the council members.
Finance Committee chairman Mitch Magness said the committee will consider continuing the benefit when it deliberates next year's budget.
