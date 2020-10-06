Boone County Quorum Court standing committees meet Tuesday and discussion of continued housing for a juvenile charged as an adult with murder is on the agenda.
The Budget and Finance Committee is set to meet at 5:30 p.m. The agenda shows there will be discussion of several appropriation ordinances.
The Road and Bridge Committee meets after that. The only item listed on the agenda for discussion is purchasing new road graders for the Road Department.
After the Road and Bridges Committee meets, the Law Enforcement Committee is scheduled to meet.
One item on that agenda is an update on construction of the new addition at the Boone County Jail. Sheriff Tim Roberson told justices of the peace in August that Davis Construction was scheduled to finish construction by the middle of October, then the county would be ready to take over the addition in mid-November.
Another item on the agenda concerns money to be appropriated for computers in sheriff’s patrol vehicles.
The final item on the agenda stems from an incident at an address on Widner Lane in the Omaha area on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Then-Sheriff Mike Moore said his office was notified of a shooting at a residence in the 10000 block of Widner Lane. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a deceased female subject, who wasn’t identified, and two juvenile males inside the residence.
Moore said the original information on the call was that a masked man shot the woman, but that information was later found to be completely unfounded.
Moore said the juveniles were the adopted children of the victim. They were taken into custody at the time.
The 14-year-old boy was arrested for homicide in connection with the shooting, Roberson told JPs in August, and the prosecutor has charged him as an adult. His younger brother, who is 12, was charged as a juvenile, records show.
That case file has been sealed since it was filed in early February.
The older boy is being held in a juvenile detention facility in another county. Because he is charged as an adult, Boone County Juvenile Services won’t pay the bill to house him.
Money has already been appropriated for housing until all evaluations are completed to determine if the juvenile is competent to stand trial as an adult. Roberson told JPs in August that the boy had been evaluated, but it can take months for that process to be officially completed.
The meetings will all be held in the conference room at the Office of Emergency Management on East Prospect just off the Bypass in Harrison.
A meeting notice said face masks will be required to enter the building and social distancing is encouraged.
