The Boone County Quorum Court unanimously passed some appropriation ordinances Tuesday night, one of which pays to house a juvenile being charged as an adult with murder.
The 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his mother on Jan. 30 at an address on Widner Lane near Omaha. He and his 12-year-old brother were arrested the night the woman was killed. The younger boy is being charged as a juvenile, officials say.
Because the older boy is charged as an adult, Boone County Juvenile Services won’t pay the bill for housing him until the case is adjudicated. He must be held in a juvenile detention facility due to his age.
Sheriff Tim Roberson recently told JPs that his department paid the first bill of $2,030 out of a Special Legal line item in his budget, although he said he wasn’t sure auditors would approve.
The appropriation ordinance reimburses the Special Legal line item, but it also appropriates an additional $12,680 to pay continued housing bills through July 31. All funds were taken out of the 0.25% jail sales tax fund, which pays to operate the jail.
Justices of the peace are hoping the case can be adjudicated by the July 31 date. Roberson said the prosecutor’s office is in the process of arranging a mental evaluation of the boy. If he is found incompetent to stand trial, he will become a ward of the state and the county will no longer have to pay housing bills. If he is found fit to stand trial, those bills will have to be paid until he is tried.
Justice of the Peace David Thompson asked why he has to be housed as a juvenile if he’s charged as an adult. Roberson said he can’t be housed as an adult unless he is convicted.
One ordinance moved $425.39 within the county jail fund because an error originally pulled money for the Arkansas Public Employee Retirement system from the General Fund.
Another appropriation ordinance moved $31,500 from the General Fund to the county clerk’s budget for elections. It was money the state or school districts paid to have the March elections and no new money was appropriated.
Another ordinance moved $66.78 paid to the prosecutor’s office by LexisNexis within the prosecutor’s budget. It will be used for training and education and no new funds were requested.
The court also adopted a resolution supporting the Courthouse Dogs program.
The program provides support dogs for victims of domestic violence for children or any other victims who have to testify against a defendant in court.
JP Glenn Redding said the victim/witness coordinator in the prosecutor’s office requested the dog.
Redding explained that he is a board member at Grandma’s House Child Advocacy Center and they have a support dog for children who are victims of abuse. The dog is brought to the children the moment they arrive for examinations and interviews.
“I’ve seen it myself how well it works with the children for them to be able to communicate better with that dog sitting by them or them talking to the dog for just a minute,” Redding said.
Justices voted unanimously to adopt all four ordinances and the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.