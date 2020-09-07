You will soon see more murals in the Harrison downtown area.
Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Matt Bell said the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission has voted to fund three more murals to go along with the ones already drawing attention to the downtown area.
The CVB started funding murals several years ago. It’s all part of the “Natural State, Natural Art” initiative. Largely local artists are hired to paint murals on buildings downtown. The first was approved in 2017 through a grant from Voya Financial. Since that time, the CATPC has approved numerous murals.
One of the approaching murals will be on the side of the Ruby Kate building at the corner of Main Street and Stephenson Avenue. An artists rendering shows it will read “Forever & Always Be Kind.”
Another one will be on the east end of the Kirkland Building at East Stephenson and North Walnut where the Family Pets business is located. It will include images of animals.
The final of the three will be on the front of the CVB building in the four panel windows. It will show images of Hawksbill Crag through the four seasons of the year.
The grant, part of the CVB’s Attraction and Development fund.
“That’s where all our murals funds have come from, Attraction and Development,” Bell said.
Bell went on to say that the CVB cut large amounts of money from its budget with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CVB is funded through voter-approved sales taxes on restaurants and motels. Those cuts were made in anticipation of lost revenue, which became a reality.
“However,” Bell said, “we’re starting to rebound faster than we had anticipated.”
They decided to renew some of that funding. The annual balloon festival was postponed until April and some of that money was put into the mural project.
Bell said local artist Merry Burleson will do the next murals. He said the CATPC unanimously approved the $11,600 necessary for the project.
