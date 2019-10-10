ALPENA — Alpena Mayor Theron McCammond told the city council Monday that the city needs more hours for police officers to be on duty, but aldermen questioned how to pay for it.
The city had adopted a resolution to cut the police department down to two part-time officers who can work a maximum of 20 hours each week.
“I need some more man hours for the police department, period,” McCammond said. “That’s all I’ve heard from the public is we have no police presence in this town.”
“I don’t know that it’s in our budget,” Alderman Chris Massengale said.
Alderman A.J. Womack said he didn’t disagree that there needed to be more police presence, but it’s hard to justify more officers when all they do is sit in a vehicle and watch traffic pass.
“We have an issue with a few citizens in this town,” McCammond said.
The mayor said he understood that the city can’t have a police force operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But he said there is a problem with some residents acting out and not having an officer to respond.
He also said he understood that even with more officers there will be times when there won’t be an officer on duty when there are problems. Still, he felt the city needs more officers working.
Massengale asked if the city could rely on the sheriff’s office. McCammond said they are called for most incidents, but they simply drive by the address to observe and continue driving because the incident is over.
Justin Gattis, who had applied to fill an open council seat, was in the audience asked how long it takes for a deputy to respond when called.
“A long time,” a woman said. She went on to say it can take a half hour for a deputy to respond to a report of loud music or a fight outside a residence, by which time the incident is done. Drivers on Cemetery Road are sometimes going 40 or 50 mph, she said.
Gattis said any response more than five minutes is too long. He said the city needs a full-time police chief at the least.
“We need someone here more,” Womack agreed. “We can’t afford someone here more.”
Massengale said the city could hire more officers, but without getting performance from them it’s just more of a drain on the budget.
“You’ve got to have people coming in here that are going to work,” Massengale said.
He continued saying that when the council received police reports in the past, the majority of speeding tickets written were for going 20 mph over the posted speed limit or more. Now the council doesn’t even get police reports.
“I can’t believe that people have suddenly began not speeding,” Massengale said.
So, he said he felt the working officers need to be a little more attentive. Alderman Ottis Morse agreed.
Massengale said it would be one thing if a single resident complained about police not doing their jobs.
“But when the whole community is telling you, there’s an issue,” Massengale said.
McCammond said that without finding more money in the budget, the issue would have be addressed later.
