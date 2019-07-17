Laura DeWald, sister to city council member Linda DeWald, asked the Harrison City Council for relief by providing city water customers more time to pay their water bills.
Addressing members of the council's Finance Committee last week, the water customer said she is "old-school" and prefers to pay her bill by check rather than by automatic bank withdrawal or via the internet.
She said she often forgets to pay the bill because the time between receiving the bill and the time to pay before being charged a late fee is only five or six days. She said her other utility bills have a longer length of time before they are due.
Water bills that include sewer and trash pickup fees are due on the 15th of the month.
City Finance director Luke Feighert noted that the city used to have a collection due date on the 10th of the month and then moved it to the 15th. He said the city has an out of state contractor who prints the bills and mails them out. He did not know why DeWald receives her bill late, but said he was aware of other billing problems. Finance Committee chairman Mitch Magness said he doesn't receive a bill, for some reason, and he just makes sure he pays his water bill by the 15th.
Feighert suggested moving the due date to the 20th.
Committee members agreed and will make that proposal at the next full council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.