The Boone County Quorum Court's attention was turned to the coroner's office, which is in need of a refrigeration unit. Justice of the Peace Rodney Sullins told the Road, Bridges and Building Committee last week that two bids were received with another bid expected to be turned in.
Documents provided to the committee shows Ozark Refrigeration submitted a proposal for $4,853.21 including sales tax with a warranty and guarantee for unspecified years. Curtis Heating and Cooling submitted a proposal for $7,487.86 with a five-year parts warranty and one-year labor.
At the end of Tuesday's regular quorum court meeting, Sullins said he did not know if the third bid had been received. Both County Judge Robert Hathaway and Road Committee chairman JP Fred Woehl were absent.
After some discussion the JPs allowed the coroner to meet with the county judge and select a bid, and to make the purchase using funds available in a general fund line item. The court would pass an appropriation ordinance next month to reimburse the account from which the money was withdrawn.
