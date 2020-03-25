JASPER — The driver of a big rig hauling lumber died Wednesday morning when the truck was in a one-vehicle rollover wreck on Highway 7 about a mile south of Jasper, Arkansas State Police say.
According to a report by ASP Sr. Cpl. Michael L. Thomas, Gary Romaloti Foster, 34, of Morrilton was northbound in the 2014 Volvo about 9:15 a.m. when he failed to properly negotiate a curve.
The truck rolled onto its left side and off the south shoulder of the roadway and eventually came to rest on its top.
The weather was clear and the roadway dry at the time of the crash, the report said.
