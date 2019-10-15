A Harrison Police report shows an Ash Grove, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle/SUV wreck Saturday morning on Wilson Avenue in Harrison.
According to the report by HPD Patrolman Michael Eddings, Robert A. Long, 55, of Ash Grove was eastbound on Wilson Avenue, which is also Highway 43 South, on a 2014 Victory motorcycle about 10:45 a.m. Saturday.
Terri L. Watts, 63, of Harrison was also eastbound preparing to turn onto a residential driveway.
According to the report, Long was distracted while looking at GPS and didn’t see that Watts had slowed down to make the right-hand turn.
The motorcycle hit the right rear bumper of the Encore, the impact causing the bike to overturn on the roadway. It was removed from the street by some pedestrians, the report said.
The report said Long was injured and taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center by ambulance.
A hospital spokesman said Long was not listed as a patient as of Monday.
The report said there was no evidence of skid marks indicating Long had tried to stop.
Neither Watts nor the three passengers in the SUV were injured, the report said.
