HOLLISTER, Mo. — A 50-year-old Mountain Home man was killed early Tuesday morning after he was hit by an 18-wheeler while walking on Highway 65, Hollister (Missouri) Police Chief Preston Schmidt said.
Schmidt said Hollister Police officers responded to the call of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer in the northbound lanes on Highway 65 between the 9- and 10-mile markers.
Schmidt said officers tried to render aid to the victim, identified only as a 50-year-old Mountain Home man, but their best efforts failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man’s identity was not released pending notification of next of kin.
Schmidt extended recognition to the public safety partners with the Western Taney County Fire Department, the Taney County Sheriff’s Office, the Taney County Ambulance District, and the Taney County Coroner’s Office for their valuable assistance.
“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and more information will be released at the appropriate time,” Schmidt said in a statement.
