There are dozens of U-Haul trucks parked around town. The owner of the local franchise said that’s unusual, but they’re all coming one way. He thinks it’s got a lot to do with the pandemic and how it has changed the country.
Jeff Crockett said the people renting trucks and trailers in other locations from diverse states — California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina — are moving to the area. No return trip is booked.
How does he know they are moving?
“With conversations we have in the office when they drop them off,” he said.
People say they want to get away from the big cities. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught them something: They can work from anywhere with internet access and no longer need to live within driving distance of the office building where they went every day.
So, Crockett has been parking those trucks and trailers on property he owns. But no one rents them to move elsewhere.
The Little Rock district office sent several drivers to take some of the trucks and trailers back there, but they’re filled up as well, he said.
When people make a move across country, they’re going to need someplace to live. And that’s kind of a problem in the local market, sometimes even on a temporary basis.
Crockett explained that a woman who had dropped off a truck asked if there was someplace to park a fifth-wheel trailer for a couple of years before she and her family decided to invest in property.
One campground had a spot for a maximum of two weeks, Crockett said, but that was about it.
Jeff Pratt, Harrison city clerk, owner of Jerry Jackson Realty and a member of the Harrison Board of Realtors, agreed the housing market in the area is an issue.
Pratt said the Board of Realtors’ multiple-county coverage area listed 136 residential properties for sale last week, about half of which were in Boone County.
A couple of years ago, that cumulative number would have been 600.
“Our inventory is gone,” Pratt said.
Houses selling for under $200,000 tend to leave the market almost as soon as listed.
Of the 71 residential properties in Boone County, 12 were under $100,000; 27 fall into the $100,000 to $200,000 category; and 32 were priced over $200,000.
Sometimes, potential buyers in other states can’t get here fast enough when a property in the area is listed. A buyer in California might not be able to make flight arrangements to Boone County to look at a potential property before it sells.
So, the property is shown via Zoom. In some cases, the buyers make offers on a piece of real estate they’ve never even seen in person.
But, Pratt said the higher-priced properties are also selling. He also has seen work-from-home play into a move.
For instance, he said a mid-30s couple recently bought one of those upper-end houses. Like others, they were moving from a larger city.
She could work from home, while he was a regional manager for his company, Pratt said. The Boone County property fit their needs.
When Pratt was asked, as a city official, if the influx of people to the area might mean an increase in sales tax revenue, he thought it was a wash as other people move away.
Crockett, who said the Harrison franchise was recently chosen as the top franchise in Arkansas and No. 84 in the United States and Canada, said there is a little more to the phenomenon than just the pandemic.
Just last week, a man from Colorado dropped off a truck. When asked why he chose the Ozarks to relocate, he said it was due to real estate prices, and taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.