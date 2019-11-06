CONWAY — Court of Appeals Judge Mike Murphy of Conway has announced his candidacy for re-election to the Arkansas Court of Appeals, District 2, Position 2 in the March 3 nonpartisan judicial elections.
Prior to his election to the appellate court in 2016, Murphy served as a circuit judge for the 20th Judicial District.
“I am grateful to the people of District 2 for the opportunity to serve them on the Court of Appeals. If re-elected, I will continue my service with honesty, integrity and fairness and to work for an impartial, nonpartisan and independent judiciary.”
The Secretary of State’s election division recently certified Murphy’s candidacy on the ballot, after it verified that a sufficient number of valid signatures of voters in District 2 were submitted to that office by petition.
“Many volunteers, friends and family helped gather more than 2,500 signatures from around the district,” Murphy said. “People were patient and understanding; most were glad to directly participate in the ballot process. We want this to continue to be a grassroots campaign.”
District 2 includes Baxter, Boone, Cleburne, Conway, Faulkner, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Marion, Newton, Pope, Randolph, Searcy, Sharp, Stone, and Van Buren counties.
A Faulkner County native, Murphy previously had a private law practice and served as Conway’s city attorney for over 22 years. Murphy received his law degree from the University of Arkansas in 1986 and later worked as a law clerk for the United States Magistrate Judge in Springfield, Missouri.
Murphy is a former adjunct instructor at UCA and past-president of the Arkansas City Attorneys Association. Previously he served on the Arkansas Bar Association House of Delegates, the Faulkner County Museum Commission and the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council. He currently serves on the Conway Public Schools Foundation and is a member of the Arkansas Judicial Council as well as the American and Arkansas Bar Associations.
